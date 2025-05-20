Best Fitness Stocks Worth Watching – May 18th

Get alerts:

Apple, PDD, and Lululemon Athletica are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the fitness and wellness sector—think gym chains, athletic apparel brands, fitness equipment manufacturers and digital workout platforms. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to consumer demand for exercise services, home‐workout gear and health‐tracking technology. Their performance often reflects broader trends in health consciousness, discretionary spending and industry innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.26. The stock had a trading volume of 53,614,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,997,127. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.66. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. 4,345,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,156,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.37. PDD has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $164.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.44. 1,274,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.83. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

See Also