Best Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – May 18th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They offer a balance between the higher growth potential (and risk) of small-cap firms and the stability of large-cap companies. As a result, mid-caps often appeal to investors seeking moderate growth with less volatility than smaller companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 197,484,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,922,665. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. 78,209,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,671,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $57.95.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 111,467,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,328,543. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

