BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys Shares of 89,037 Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 89,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,805,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vestis by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 627,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 72,961 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vestis by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Vestis Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.81 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William J. Seward acquired 10,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 130,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,270.26. This represents a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $431,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,551.70. This trade represents a 30.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

