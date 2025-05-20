Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

