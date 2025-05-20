Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 2.7%

QDEL opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

