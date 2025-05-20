Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Primerica were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $280.39 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.52 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.10.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,030. The trade was a 53.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PRI. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

