Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 21,499 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,849 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Franklin Resources by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,752,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,210 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 1,120,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $765,254,000 after buying an additional 1,095,373 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEN opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

