Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 21,499 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,849 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Franklin Resources by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,752,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,210 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 1,120,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $765,254,000 after buying an additional 1,095,373 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BEN opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.
Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
