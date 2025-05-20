Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 456 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Timken were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Timken alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,550,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Timken by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $92.34.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.