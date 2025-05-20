Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 377,813 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $4,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,912.64. This represents a 74.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,879 shares of company stock worth $8,214,815. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

