Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,527 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

IIM opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

