Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NiSource were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,793,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,452 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,370,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,765,000 after purchasing an additional 700,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,262 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $41.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,760.18. The trade was a 13.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

