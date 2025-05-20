Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $12,952,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $4,360,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. AmeriServ Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In related news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

