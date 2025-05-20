CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,855 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CEVA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,165,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CEVA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 254,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 169,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CEVA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Price Performance

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $499.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at CEVA

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $140,029.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,237.24. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CEVA

About CEVA

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.