Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.39.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $418.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.06 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

