D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 24,411 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 134.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Griffon by 25.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Griffon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $611.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GFF. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

