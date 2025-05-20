D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 28,041 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Universal alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Price Performance

Universal stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36.

Universal Company Profile

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $937.19 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.