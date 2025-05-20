D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

ILF opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

