D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 355.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,660 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 5,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14,765.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In other news, Director Daniel T. Whalen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,726. This represents a 51.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Stock Down 1.7%

HLIT stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Harmonic

Harmonic Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.