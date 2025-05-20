D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE:PJT opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.77 and a 1-year high of $190.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.88.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,301.12. This trade represents a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

