D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 48,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $69.07.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

