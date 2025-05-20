D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 141,376 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 692.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,376 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALEX

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.