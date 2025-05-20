D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 7,799 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 218.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $231.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $192.94 and a 52-week high of $288.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.