D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $616,824,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,243,000 after purchasing an additional 932,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

