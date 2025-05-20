D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,791 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 189.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Belden by 1,796.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Belden by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,518.80. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,480. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,259 shares of company stock worth $2,340,577. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $111.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.99. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $131.82. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

