D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 170,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,129,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after buying an additional 721,629 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,094,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 71,808 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,929,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 398,241 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,495,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,109,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of OCSL opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.74. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,230.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Armen Panossian bought 8,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $113,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,748.57. This represents a 62.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 14,910 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $199,943.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,667 shares in the company, valued at $961,054.47. The trade was a 26.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.