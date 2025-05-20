D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 113,017 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,017 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.
Liberty Global Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
