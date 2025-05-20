D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 29,047 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,203,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $294.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 521,840 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $975,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,368,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,773.36. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 202,230 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $527,820.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,713,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,258.86. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,154,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,960. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.95 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
