D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 29,047 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,203,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $294.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 521,840 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $975,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,368,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,773.36. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 202,230 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $527,820.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,713,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,258.86. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,154,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,960. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.95 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.