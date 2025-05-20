D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 54,752 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,752 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of Seabridge Gold worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SA. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 262,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SA opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

