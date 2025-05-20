D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 131,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 3,509.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.46. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.86 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 54.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

