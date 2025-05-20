D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,979 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 6,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

ALV stock opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

