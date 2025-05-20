D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 281,065 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281,065 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Trinseo by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,479,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,476 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $4,820,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Trinseo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Trinseo Stock Performance

NYSE:TSE opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $784.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.40%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

