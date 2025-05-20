D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $2.73 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 379,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $63.66 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.