D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Verra Mobility as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,594,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $454,497.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,626.12. This represents a 94.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

