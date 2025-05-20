D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,012 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OR opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

