Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 13,309 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Ultra Clean worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 694.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.99 million, a P/E ratio of 268.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $518.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

