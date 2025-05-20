Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 13,309 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Ultra Clean worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 694.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.99 million, a P/E ratio of 268.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Insider Activity
In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UCTT
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ultra Clean
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.