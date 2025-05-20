Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 175,865 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 170.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,865 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Kohl’s worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

KSS opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $938.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

