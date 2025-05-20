Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 49,129 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,721 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,129 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

