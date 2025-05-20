Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 49,140 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Northwest Natural worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth $4,392,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 351.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 49,606 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $307,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,014.74. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $92,690.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $10,827.30. The trade was a 89.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,192 shares of company stock worth $1,054,793. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 1.0%

Northwest Natural stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.56. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $494.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

