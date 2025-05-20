Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 8,267 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 92,477 shares during the period. Finally, 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,018,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPOF. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

