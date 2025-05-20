Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 9,750 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $168.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.79. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.40 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

