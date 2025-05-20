Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,810 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.64% of Aris Mining worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 210,416.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Mining by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aris Mining by 1,344.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARMN stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -298.50 and a beta of -0.57. Aris Mining Co. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

