Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Dycom Industries worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $191.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.75. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.89.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

