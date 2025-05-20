Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,114,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,084 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 514.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,165,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,280 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,993.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 902,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 859,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,555,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 827,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 270.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

