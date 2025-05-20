Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,276,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,423,000 after acquiring an additional 227,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,011,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,621,000 after acquiring an additional 265,428 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,135,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 71,709 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 190.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.