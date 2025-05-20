Deutsche Bank AG Buys 20,807 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $2,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 287,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

