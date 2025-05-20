Deutsche Bank AG Buys 48,258 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Knowles worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KN. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Knowles by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Knowles by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,953 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $2,366,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $95,651.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

