Deutsche Bank AG Buys 49,210 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in ChampionX by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 82,557.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

