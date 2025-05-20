Deutsche Bank AG Buys 8,948 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,243,000 after buying an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,917,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $57,380,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $47,585,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average is $153.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

