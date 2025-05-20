Deutsche Bank AG Buys 9,887 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.17 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

