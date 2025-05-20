Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.2%

MGY opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. The trade was a 0.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

